Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) Stake Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Post Holdings were worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POST. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Post Holdings by 35.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 498,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,476,000 after buying an additional 131,720 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Post Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $3,024,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Post Holdings by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Post Holdings by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,887,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,649,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post Holdings by 8.4% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period.

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) traded down 0.60% on Wednesday, reaching $82.40. 74,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.66. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $89.00. The firm’s market cap is $5.35 billion.

Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. Post Holdings had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The company earned $1.26 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post $2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Post Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Post Holdings from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Post Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

In related news, Director William P. Stiritz purchased 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.48 per share, for a total transaction of $9,057,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,381,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,313,058.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company. The Company operates through four segments, namely, Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition and Private Brands. The Company’s Post Consumer Brands segment includes the Post Foods branded ready-to-eat cereal operations and the business of MOM Brands.

