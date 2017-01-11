POLAR POWER INC (POLA) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of POLAR POWER INC (NASDAQ:POLA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.75% from the company’s previous close.

POLAR POWER INC (NASDAQ:POLA) traded down 0.0290% on Monday, reaching $8.2876. 8,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. POLAR POWER INC has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.0220.

About POLAR POWER INC

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power and uninterruptable power supply markets. The Company’s systems provide energy to service applications that do not have access to the utility grid (such as off-grid applications) or have critical power needs and cannot be without power in the event of utility grid failure (such as back-up power applications).

