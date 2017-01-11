Polar Capital LLP Takes Position in MiX Telematics Limited (MIXT)

Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 440,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,000. Polar Capital LLP owned 1.44% of MiX Telematics Limited as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics Limited by 48.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 17,523 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics Limited by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 310,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in MiX Telematics Limited by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 203,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) traded up 6.40% on Wednesday, reaching $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 187,463 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.80. MiX Telematics Limited has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/polar-capital-llp-takes-position-in-mix-telematics-limited-mixt/1148495.html.

Separately, TheStreet raised MiX Telematics Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

About MiX Telematics Limited

MiX Telematics Limited is a South Africa-based provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to customers. The Company’s operating segments include Africa, Europe, Americas, Middle East and Australasia, Brazil and Central Services Organization. The Company’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, risk management and security.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT).

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.