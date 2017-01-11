Polar Capital LLP Purchases Shares of 170,795 MINDBODY, Inc. (MB)

Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in MINDBODY, Inc. (NASDAQ:MB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 170,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,000. Polar Capital LLP owned approximately 0.42% of MINDBODY at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MB. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MINDBODY by 88.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MINDBODY during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MINDBODY during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of MINDBODY during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of MINDBODY during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINDBODY, Inc. (NASDAQ:MB) traded down 2.08% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.85. 313,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $1.05 billion. MINDBODY, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77.

MINDBODY (NASDAQ:MB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. MINDBODY had a negative net margin of 22.30% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. MINDBODY’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MINDBODY, Inc. will post ($0.39) EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MB shares. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of MINDBODY in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital set a $26.00 price target on shares of MINDBODY and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MINDBODY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of MINDBODY in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pacific Crest reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of MINDBODY in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MINDBODY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In related news, Director Bessemer Venture Partners Vii sold 142,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $2,846,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Lee Stollmeyer sold 21,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $440,857.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

MINDBODY Company Profile

MINDBODY, Inc is a provider of cloud-based business management software for the wellness services industry and operates as a consumer marketplace with over 51,000 local business subscribers on its platform in over 130 countries and territories. The Company’s subscribers provide a range of wellness services to approximately 28 million active consumers.

