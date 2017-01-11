Polar Capital LLP Has $3,345,000 Position in IAC/InterActive (IAC)

Polar Capital LLP held its stake in shares of IAC/InterActive (NYSE:IAC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,518 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP owned approximately 0.07% of IAC/InterActive worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActive during the second quarter worth $301,777,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActive during the second quarter worth $123,187,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActive during the second quarter worth $114,075,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActive during the second quarter worth $113,704,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActive by 776.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,937,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,035,000 after buying an additional 1,716,428 shares during the period.

IAC/InterActive (NYSE:IAC) traded up 0.883% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.527. 269,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $5.59 billion. IAC/InterActive has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $70.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.02 and a 200 day moving average of $62.04.

IAC/InterActive (NYSE:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business earned $764.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.62 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActive will post $2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Polar Capital LLP Has $3,345,000 Position in IAC/InterActive (IAC)” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/polar-capital-llp-has-3345000-position-in-iacinteractive-iac/1148387.html.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark Co. increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of IAC/InterActive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActive in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Axiom Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of IAC/InterActive in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of IAC/InterActive in a report on Sunday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.11.

About IAC/InterActive

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActive (NYSE:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.