Polar Capital LLP Has $2,270,000 Position in Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)

Polar Capital LLP maintained its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 378.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) traded down 0.11% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019,646 shares. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.52. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.70.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company earned $263.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group downgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. FBR & Co assumed coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. RBC Capital Markets set a $24.00 target price on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Senior Housing Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

Senior Housing Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: triple net senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; managed senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; properties leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants (MOBs), and all other, which includes the remainder of its operations, including certain properties that offer fitness, wellness and spa services to members.

