Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a GBX 1,020 ($12.40) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PTEC. Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($15.32) price target on shares of Playtech PLC in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,125 ($13.68) price target on shares of Playtech PLC in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($14.29) price target on shares of Playtech PLC in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Playtech PLC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Goodbody reissued a buy rating on shares of Playtech PLC in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,111.60 ($13.52).

Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) traded down 0.78% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 831.00. The stock had a trading volume of 755,569 shares. The firm’s market cap is GBX 2.65 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 837.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 870.92. Playtech PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 699.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 954.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Playtech PLC’s (PTEC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/playtech-plcs-ptec-buy-rating-reaffirmed-at-liberum-capital/1148542.html.

Playtech PLC Company Profile

Playtech plc supplies online gaming software. The Company and its subsidiaries develop software platforms for the online and land-based gambling industry. Its gaming applications include online casino, poker and other pay to play games, bingo, mobile, live gaming, land-based terminal and fixed-odds games.

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.