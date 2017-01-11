Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) Coverage Initiated at Macquarie

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PLNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $23.00 price objective on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) opened at 20.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 0.90. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a return on equity of 485.81% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm earned $87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post $0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Grondahl sold 52,591 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,055,501.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 2,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $49,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 129.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 3.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in Planet Fitness by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-owned stores and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to its franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic.

