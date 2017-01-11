Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) Earns Hold Rating from RBC Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

PAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank AG raised Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.55.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) traded up 0.4173% during trading on Friday, reaching $32.0532. The company had a trading volume of 109,185 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.9729 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s payout ratio is currently 431.38%.

In related news, EVP John Vonberg sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $217,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. by 2.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. by 88.2% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. by 28.5% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. by 31.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provide logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), natural gas and refined products. The Company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. Its Transportation segment operations consist of activities associated with transporting crude oil and NGL on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks and barges.

