Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) Receives $24.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.39.

PPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Group reduced their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) opened at 18.30 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of -0.01.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm earned $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation by 663.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,927,000 after buying an additional 1,478,219 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation by 4,399.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,015,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,883,000 after buying an additional 993,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation by 16.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,659,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,519,000 after buying an additional 800,444 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $17,698,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation by 24.5% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,953,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,260,000 after buying an additional 384,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (Pilgrim’s) is a retail food store. The Company is a producer and seller of chicken products with operations in the United States, Mexico and Puerto Rico. The Company is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators.

