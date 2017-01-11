Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX) Earns Hold Rating from Numis Securities Ltd

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Numis Securities Ltd in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 785 ($9.55) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PHNX. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.19) price target on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($11.31) price target on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phoenix Group Holdings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 867.50 ($10.55).

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) opened at 753.00 on Wednesday. Phoenix Group Holdings has a one year low of GBX 610.22 and a one year high of GBX 809.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 724.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 793.28. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.72 billion.

In other Phoenix Group Holdings news, insider Henry Staunton purchased 38,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 731 ($8.89) per share, with a total value of £280,221.54 ($340,777.75). Also, insider Jim McConville sold 42,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.77), for a total value of £96,133.92 ($116,908.57).

Phoenix Group Holdings Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings is a specialist closed life assurance fund consolidator that specializes in the management and acquisition of closed life and pension funds. The Company operates through the Phoenix Life segment. The Phoenix Life segment provides a range of whole life, term assurance and pension products.

