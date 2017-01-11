Peugeot SA (UG) PT Set at €17.40 by BNP Paribas

Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) has been given a €17.40 ($18.32) target price by investment analysts at BNP Paribas in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

UG has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a €13.80 ($14.53) target price on Peugeot SA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($12.63) target price on Peugeot SA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €20.00 ($21.05) target price on Peugeot SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($17.89) target price on Peugeot SA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.50 ($12.11) target price on Peugeot SA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peugeot SA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.49 ($17.36).

Shares of Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) opened at 16.705 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.57. Peugeot SA has a 12 month low of €10.08 and a 12 month high of €16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of €13.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.470.

Peugeot SA Company Profile

Peugeot SA is a holding company. The Company operates in three segments: the Automotive Division, covering the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroen and DS brands; the Automotive Equipment Division, corresponding to the Faurecia Group consisting of interior systems, automotive seating, automotive exteriors and emissions control technologies, and the Finance Division, corresponding to the Banque PSA Finance Group (BPF), which provides retail financing to customers of the Peugeot, Citroen and DS brands, and wholesale financing to the brands’ dealer networks.

