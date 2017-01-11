PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Stake Increased by Rothschild Asset Management Inc.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,969 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $16,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 49.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) opened at 53.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.35. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $548 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post $2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on PKI. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 target price on PerkinElmer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 25th. Barclays PLC reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental and laboratory markets. The Company’s operating segments include Human Health, Environmental Health and Corporate. The Human Health segment concentrates on developing diagnostics, tools and applications to help detect diseases earlier.

