Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Now Covered by Barclays PLC

Equities researchers at Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pepsico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Pepsico in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price (down from $124.00) on shares of Pepsico in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Pepsico in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Pepsico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Shares of Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) opened at 101.97 on Monday. Pepsico has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average of $106.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Pepsico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pepsico during the second quarter worth $519,379,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Pepsico during the third quarter worth $415,795,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pepsico by 21.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,642,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,088,000 after buying an additional 3,773,486 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pepsico during the second quarter worth $370,675,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pepsico during the second quarter worth $358,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pepsico

PepsiCo, Inc is a food and beverage company. The Company, through its operations, bottlers, contract manufacturers and other third parties, is engaged in making, marketing, distributing and selling a range of beverages, foods and snacks, serving in over 200 countries and territories. The Company operates through six segments, namely, Frito-Lay North America (FLNA); Quaker Foods North America (QFNA); North America Beverages (NAB); Latin America, which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Latin America; Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA), which includes its beverage, food and snack businesses in Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

