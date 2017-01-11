Pennon Group plc’s (PNN) Sell Rating Reiterated at Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co restated their sell rating on shares of Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a GBX 830 ($10.09) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Pennon Group plc from GBX 910 ($11.07) to GBX 940 ($11.43) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price target on shares of Pennon Group plc from GBX 1,000 ($12.16) to GBX 900 ($10.94) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Beaufort Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pennon Group plc in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Investec upgraded shares of Pennon Group plc to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 840 ($10.22) to GBX 920 ($11.19) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Pennon Group plc from GBX 840 ($10.22) to GBX 875 ($10.64) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennon Group plc currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 878.50 ($10.68).

Shares of Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) opened at 810.75 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 3.34 billion. Pennon Group plc has a one year low of GBX 761.00 and a one year high of GBX 958.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 811.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 857.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a GBX 11.09 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.36%.

In other news, insider H P. BARRETT HAGUE acquired 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 824 ($10.02) per share, for a total transaction of £14,988.56 ($18,227.61). Also, insider Christopher Loughlin acquired 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 790 ($9.61) per share, for a total transaction of £19,876.40 ($24,171.71).

Pennon Group plc Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc is an environmental infrastructure company. The Company operates through subsidiaries, which include South West Water Limited, Bournemouth Water Limited and Viridor Limited. The Company’s segments include Water and Waste management. Its water business comprises the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water Limited and the regulated water services undertaken by Bournemouth Water Limited.

