Pengrowth Energy Corp (PGF) Price Target Increased to C$1.60 by Analysts at TD Securities

Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$1.20 to C$1.60 in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a reduce rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PGF. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp from C$2.15 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pengrowth Energy Corp from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Pengrowth Energy Corp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.01.

Pengrowth Energy Corp (TSE:PGF) traded up 1.902% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.875. 307,842 shares of the stock traded hands. Pengrowth Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The stock’s market cap is $1.03 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06.

Pengrowth Energy Corp Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation is a resource company, which is engaged in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of oil and natural gas assets. The Company owns and operates Lindbergh thermal project, which is located in the Cold Lake area of Alberta and encompasses over 42.5 sections of land.

