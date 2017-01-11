Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Zotefoams plc (ZTF)

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 325 ($3.95) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.50) target price on shares of Zotefoams plc in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) opened at 265.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 247.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 258.62. The stock’s market cap is GBX 115.84 million. Zotefoams plc has a 1-year low of GBX 231.25 and a 1-year high of GBX 335.00.

About Zotefoams plc

Zotefoams plc is a United Kingdom-based cellular material technology company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cross-linked block foams. The Company’s segments include Polyolefins, High-Performance Products (HPP) and MuCell Extrusion LLC (MEL). Polyolefins foams are made from olefinic homopolymer and copolymer resin.

