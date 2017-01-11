Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Topps Tiles Plc (TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.82) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Topps Tiles Plc in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Topps Tiles Plc from GBX 125 ($1.52) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) opened at 83.5126 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 160.44 million. Topps Tiles Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 79.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 154.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Topps Tiles Plc’s previous dividend of $1.00.

In other news, insider Darren M. Shapland acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £54,600 ($66,399.12). Also, insider Robert Parker acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.06) per share, for a total transaction of £56,550 ($68,770.52).

Topps Tiles Plc Company Profile

Topps Tiles PLC is a United Kingdom-based retailer of tiles. The Company’s business focuses on wood flooring, and supplies tiles and associated accessories for refurbishment of domestic housing. Its principal activity includes the retail distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, wood flooring and related products.

