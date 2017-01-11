Quadrise Fuels International Plc (LON:QFI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a GBX 30 ($0.36) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 169.66% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Beaufort Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International Plc in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of Quadrise Fuels International Plc (LON:QFI) opened at 10.50 on Monday. The company’s market cap is GBX 85.01 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.33. Quadrise Fuels International Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 8.05 and a 52 week high of GBX 15.44.

WARNING: “Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Quadrise Fuels International Plc (QFI)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/peel-hunt-reiterates-buy-rating-for-quadrise-fuels-international-plc-qfi/1147543.html.

Quadrise Fuels International Plc Company Profile

Quadrise Fuels International plc (QFI) is a United Kingdom-based oil-in-water emulsion fuels company. The Company is engaged in developing markets for its emulsion fuel (MSAR) as a substitute for heavy fuel oil (HFO) for use in power generation plants, and industrial and marine diesel engines. The Company operates business through two segments, which include emulsion fuel and non-managed interests.

Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Fuels International Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise Fuels International Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.