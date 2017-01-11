Peel Hunt Lowers Bovis Homes Group plc (BVS) Price Target to GBX 920

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,040 ($12.65) to GBX 920 ($11.19) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BVS. Beaufort Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,219 ($14.82) target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($14.47) target price on shares of Bovis Homes Group plc in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut Bovis Homes Group plc to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 900 ($10.94) to GBX 860 ($10.46) in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their target price on Bovis Homes Group plc from GBX 715 ($8.70) to GBX 885 ($10.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bovis Homes Group plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 903.56 ($10.99).

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) opened at 850.00 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.14 billion. Bovis Homes Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 430.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,028.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 828.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 822.40.

Bovis Homes Group plc Company Profile

Bovis Homes Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based builder of homes in England and Wales. The Company’s business is involved in the design, build and sale of new homes for both private customers and social landlords. The Company offers a portfolio of properties, ranging from one and two bedroom apartments to five and six bedroom detached family homes.

