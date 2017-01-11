Pedevco Corp (PED) Short Interest Update

Pedevco Corp (NYSE:PED) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 325,780 shares, an increase of 554.3% from the December 15th total of 49,792 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,807 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Pedevco Corp (NYSE:PED) traded down 1.2733% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.1008. The stock had a trading volume of 382,827 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.02 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18. Pedevco Corp has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pedevco Corp stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pedevco Corp (NYSE:PED) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,617,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 5.25% of Pedevco Corp worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Pedevco Corp

PEDEVCO Corp. is an energy company, which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the Denver-Julesberg Basin (D-J Basin) in Colorado. The D-J Basin contains hydrocarbon bearing deposits in several formations, including the Niobrara, Codell, Greenhorn, Shannon, J-Sand and D-Sand.

