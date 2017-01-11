PCM, Inc. (PCMI) Chairman Frank F. Khulusi Sells 90,000 Shares

PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) Chairman Frank F. Khulusi sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $2,050,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,831.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) opened at 23.90 on Wednesday. PCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $24.53. The firm’s market cap is $283.19 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered PCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital set a $21.00 target price on PCM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of PCM in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PCM during the third quarter worth about $636,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PCM during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PCM during the third quarter worth about $1,979,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PCM by 6.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in PCM during the third quarter worth about $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

PCM Company Profile

PCM, Inc is engaged in providing technology products, services and solutions through direct marketing channels, and owned and operated data centers. The Company offers technology products, solutions and other consumer products. Its segments include Commercial, Public Sector, MacMall, Canada, and Corporate & Other.

