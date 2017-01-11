Parnassus Investments CA Acquires 223,043 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,188,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,043 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $324,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Mastercard by 10.9% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 65,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the third quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute raised its position in Mastercard by 10.0% in the third quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $3,704,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Mastercard by 137.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 368,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,482,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) opened at 107.32 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.52 and a 12 month high of $108.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.70. The company has a market capitalization of $116.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 69.11% and a net margin of 38.11%. The firm earned $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post $3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/parnassus-investments-ca-acquires-223043-shares-of-mastercard-incorporated-ma/1147533.html.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Vetr upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.31 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Pacific Crest set a $110.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

In related news, insider Robert Reeg sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $628,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,579.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $258,916.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,687 shares in the company, valued at $585,704.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

MasterCard Incorporated is a technology company that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses across the world. The Company operates through payment solutions segment. The Company allows user to make payments by a range of payment solutions and services using various brands, which include MasterCard, Maestro and Cirrus.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.