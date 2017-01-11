Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Raised to “Buy” at Aegis

Aegis upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.25.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) traded up 1.32% during trading on Friday, reaching $143.70. 223,884 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.32 and a 12-month high of $145.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.39 and its 200-day moving average is $126.06.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company earned $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Parker-Hannifin Corporation had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 18.74%. Parker-Hannifin Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post $6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Raised to “Buy” at Aegis” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/parker-hannifin-corporation-ph-raised-to-buy-at-aegis/1147976.html.

In other news, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $250,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wolfgang R. Schmitt sold 6,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total transaction of $894,438.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation during the second quarter worth $91,657,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation during the second quarter worth $53,423,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation by 40.0% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,498,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,958,000 after buying an additional 428,032 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation by 839.3% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 435,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,089,000 after buying an additional 389,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation during the third quarter worth $47,701,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a manufacturer of motion and control technologies and systems, providing precision engineered solutions for a range of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets. The Company operates through segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial Segment is an aggregation of several business units, which manufacture motion-control and fluid power system components for builders and users of various types of manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, agricultural, construction, and military vehicles and equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.