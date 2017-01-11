Analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PK. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) opened at 29.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.14. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $28.02 and a 52-week high of $30.74.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $2.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

WARNING: “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/park-hotels-resorts-inc-pk-coverage-initiated-at-canaccord-genuity/1147810.html.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, formerly Hilton Worldwide, Inc, is lodging real estate company. The Company has a portfolio of hotels and resorts. The Company operates through ownership segment. The Company’s portfolio consists of approximately 70 hotels and resorts with approximately 36,000 rooms located in the United States and international markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.