PAREXEL International Corporation (PRXL) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PAREXEL International Corporation (NASDAQ:PRXL) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of PAREXEL International Corporation worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of PAREXEL International Corporation by 17.4% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of PAREXEL International Corporation by 22.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of PAREXEL International Corporation by 40.1% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of PAREXEL International Corporation by 683.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PAREXEL International Corporation by 3,367.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

PAREXEL International Corporation (NASDAQ:PRXL) traded up 3.47% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,975 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.91. PAREXEL International Corporation has a one year low of $51.16 and a one year high of $71.82.

PAREXEL International Corporation (NASDAQ:PRXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. PAREXEL International Corporation had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PAREXEL International Corporation will post $3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “PAREXEL International Corporation (PRXL) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/parexel-international-corporation-prxl-position-increased-by-blackrock-inc/1148635.html.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PAREXEL International Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PAREXEL International Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Group lowered their target price on PAREXEL International Corporation from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of PAREXEL International Corporation in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut PAREXEL International Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.95.

PAREXEL International Corporation Company Profile

PAREXEL International Corporation (PAREXEL) is a biopharmaceutical outsourcing services company. The Company provides a range of expertise in clinical research, clinical logistics, medical communications, consulting, commercialization, and technology products and services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAREXEL International Corporation (NASDAQ:PRXL).

Receive News & Ratings for PAREXEL International Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAREXEL International Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.