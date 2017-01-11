Panmure Gordon Reaffirms Buy Rating for Informa Plc (INF)

Panmure Gordon reiterated their buy rating on shares of Informa Plc (LON:INF) in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have a GBX 875 ($10.64) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Informa Plc to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 740 ($9.00) to GBX 800 ($9.73) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.12) price target on shares of Informa Plc in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a restricted rating on shares of Informa Plc in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on shares of Informa Plc from GBX 770 ($9.36) to GBX 795 ($9.67) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Informa Plc to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 692 ($8.42) to GBX 720 ($8.76) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 766.28 ($9.32).

Informa Plc (LON:INF) opened at 697.00 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 4.52 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 661.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 661.21. Informa Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 526.16 and a 12-month high of GBX 704.50.

In other Informa Plc news, insider Helen Owers bought 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 635 ($7.72) per share, for a total transaction of £7,385.05 ($8,980.97).

Informa Plc Company Profile

Informa plc provides academics, businesses and individuals with knowledge, information and skills and services. It operates in three segments: academic information, which includes the Taylor & Francis publishing business, provides a portfolio of online and print publications, primarily for academic users across the spectrum of science, technology, humanities and social sciences; professional and commercial information, which include Datamonitor, Informa Business Information and Informa Financial Information provides information, across a range of formats and on a global basis, to a variety of sectors, including medical, pharmaceutical, maritime and telecoms, and events and training consists of trade shows and exhibitions, large and small conferences and training courses.

