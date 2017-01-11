Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAA) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.58% from the company’s current price.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pan American Silver Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Pan American Silver Corp. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Pan American Silver Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver Corp. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) traded down 2.11% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.74. 461,290 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27. The company’s market capitalization is $2.55 billion. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $21.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. during the second quarter worth $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. by 2,202.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. by 68.1% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. during the third quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. by 12.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp. Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. (Pan American) is engaged in the production and sale of silver, gold and base metals including copper, lead and zinc, as well as other related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, refining and reclamation. The Company’s primary product (silver) is produced in Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia.

