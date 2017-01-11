Palladium Partners LLC Boosts Position in Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)

Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger N.V. were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banced Corp bought a new stake in Schlumberger N.V. during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 28.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management raised its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 163,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 27.9% in the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) traded up 1.25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,447,293 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.45 and a 200-day moving average of $80.76. The stock’s market cap is $119.18 billion. Schlumberger N.V. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Schlumberger N.V. had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Schlumberger N.V.’s payout ratio is -108.70%.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. boosted their price target on Schlumberger N.V. from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Schlumberger N.V. in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Vetr raised Schlumberger N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.37 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group raised Schlumberger N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.73.

In other Schlumberger N.V. news, VP Stephane Biguet sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 46,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $3,982,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger N.V.

Schlumberger N.V. is a supplier of technology, integrated project management and information solutions to the international oil and gas exploration and production industry. The Company operates in the oilfield service markets through three groups: Reservoir Characterization, Drilling and Production. Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

