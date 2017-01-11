Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) (NASDAQ:PCBK) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Pacific Continental Corporation (NASDAQ:PCBK) opened at 26.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.35. Pacific Continental Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $22.15.

Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) (NASDAQ:PCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 8.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Continental Corporation will post $0.93 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) (PCBK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/pacific-continental-corporation-ore-pcbk-rating-lowered-to-neutral-at-da-davidson/1147745.html.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCBK. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) by 22.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) by 213.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 26,207 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) by 41.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 36,622 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore)

Pacific Continental Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business activities are conducted through its subsidiary, Pacific Continental Bank (the Bank), an Oregon state-chartered bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank operates in over three primary markets, including Eugene, Oregon, Portland; Oregon/Southwest Washington, and Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Continental Corporation (Ore) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.