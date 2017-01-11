PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,768 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in PACCAR by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,093,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,287,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PACCAR by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,893,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,873,000 after buying an additional 30,205 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 3.0% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 69.6% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $36,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) traded up 0.21% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.39. The stock had a trading volume of 491,972 shares. PACCAR Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $68.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.33.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company earned $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post $3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co raised PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.73.

In related news, VP C Michael Dozier sold 4,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.66, for a total value of $224,421.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,421.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark C. Pigott sold 112,266 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $6,227,395.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,998,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,338,499.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a global technology company engaged in the design, manufacture and customer support of trucks. The Company operates in three segments: the Truck segment, which includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks; the Parts segment, which includes the distribution of aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles, and the Financial Services segment, which includes the finance and leasing products, and services provided to customers and dealers.

