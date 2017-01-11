OZ Management LP Purchases 844,936 Shares of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DD)

OZ Management LP raised its stake in E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE:DD) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,138,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844,936 shares during the period. E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company makes up approximately 2.7% of OZ Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. OZ Management LP’s holdings in E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company were worth $478,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Niagara Bank boosted its position in shares of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Niagara Bank now owns 34,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company by 21.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 156,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after buying an additional 27,498 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company by 6.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its position in shares of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company by 110.5% in the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 147,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after buying an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE:DD) opened at 73.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.71. E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $75.86.

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm earned $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company will post $3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.26%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “OZ Management LP Purchases 844,936 Shares of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DD)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/oz-management-lp-purchases-844936-shares-of-e-i-du-pont-de-nemours-and-company-dd/1147517.html.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Nomura initiated coverage on E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. upgraded E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

About E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont) is a science and technology-based company. The Company consists of over 10 businesses aggregated into six segments: Agriculture, Electronics & Communications, Industrial Biosciences, Nutrition & Health, Performance Materials and Safety & Protection. Its products include corn hybrids and soybean varieties, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides in Agriculture segment; photopolymers and electronic materials in Electronics & Communications segment; enzymes and bio-based materials in Industrial Biosciences segment; cultures, emulsifiers, texturants, natural sweeteners and soy-based food ingredients in Nutrition & Health segment; engineering polymers, packaging and industrial polymers, films and elastomers in Performance Materials segment, and nonwovens, aramids and solid surfaces in Safety & Protection segment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.