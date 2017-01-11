Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Owens-Illinois were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Owens-Illinois by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois during the second quarter valued at $197,000. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Owens-Illinois during the second quarter valued at $213,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) traded up 0.48% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,000 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13. Owens-Illinois, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens-Illinois, Inc. will post $2.30 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.73) on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Owens-Illinois in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. RBC Capital Markets started coverage on Owens-Illinois in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Owens-Illinois currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing of glass containers. The Company’s principal product lines are glass containers for the food and beverage industries. Its segments include Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits and wine.

