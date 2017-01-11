Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Position Maintained by Ramsey Asset Management

Ramsey Asset Management maintained its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Oracle Corporation makes up about 4.3% of Ramsey Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ramsey Asset Management’s holdings in Oracle Corporation were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Oracle Corporation by 11.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 23,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Oracle Corporation by 3.2% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Oracle Corporation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,080,144 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $199,548,000 after buying an additional 130,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in Oracle Corporation by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 40,999,539 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,610,462,000 after buying an additional 600,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its stake in Oracle Corporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 4,061,338 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $159,529,000 after buying an additional 36,642 shares during the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) traded up 1.16% on Wednesday, hitting $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 10,392,481 shares. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.88. The firm has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Oracle Corporation had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business earned $9.07 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post $2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Oracle Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle Corporation in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Cowen and Company set a $46.00 target price on Oracle Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle Corporation in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

In other Oracle Corporation news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $1,742,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,762.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $146,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,455.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation Company Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

