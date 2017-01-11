Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 100.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) traded down 0.9282% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.9344. 331,034 shares of the company were exchanged. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $9.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78. The company’s market capitalization is $1.17 billion.

WARNING: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/oppenheimer-holdings-inc-reiterates-outperform-rating-for-therapeuticsmd-inc-txmd/1148116.html.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 21.2% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, DIAM Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc is a women’s healthcare product company. The Company’s segment is creating and commercializing products for women. It is focused on conducting clinical trials necessary for regulatory approval and commercialization of advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products. Its drug candidates are created using its SYMBODA hormone technology, which enables the administration of hormones with high bioavailability alone or in combination.

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.