Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. Reaffirms Hold Rating for Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WFC. Vetr cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.19 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.59.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) traded down 0.26% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,026,891 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.25. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $43.55 and a 1-year high of $58.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company earned $22.30 billion during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 64.8% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Coconut Grove Bank increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 54.9% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 30.0% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

