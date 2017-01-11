ONEOK Partners, L.P. (OKS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ONEOK Partners, L.P. (NYSE:OKS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered ONEOK Partners, L.P. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised ONEOK Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank AG raised ONEOK Partners, L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised ONEOK Partners, L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded ONEOK Partners, L.P. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK Partners, L.P. during the second quarter worth $234,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK Partners, L.P. during the second quarter worth $214,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK Partners, L.P. during the second quarter worth $289,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK Partners, L.P. by 182.0% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 251,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 162,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK Partners, L.P. by 47.8% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/oneok-partners-l-p-oks-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages/1147376.html.

ONEOK Partners, L.P. (NYSE:OKS) opened at 44.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.84. ONEOK Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.53.

ONEOK Partners, L.P. Company Profile

ONEOK Partners, L.P. is engaged in gathering, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas in the United States. In addition, the Company owns natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Mid-Continent, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions. The Company’s segments are Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines.

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.