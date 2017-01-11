Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Group

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Group in a report issued on Wednesday.

The analysts wrote, “Management noted broad based strength across geographies during the holiday season, which led to upward EPS revision. The pipeline of closeout buys remains strong near term and we believe OLLI benefits from secular tailwinds, including excess inventory in an over-stored retail industry as well as retail store closures. GM% benefit from lower transport and DC costs TY may not repeat next year, so we adjusted it down ~25 bps. Strong holiday sales leads to upward guidance revision. On Monday, mgmt. raised its FY17 sales, comp (now expecting 3%), and EPS ($0.94, up from $0.92-$0.93) outlook based on broad strength, though HBA, toys, electronics accessories and clothing performed above the average during holiday and more than offset weakness in books. Though mgmt. did not comment, we believe that Q4 traffic was up nicely, following Q3 traffic gains, which drove 70% of the comp in that qtr. Mgmt. continues to believe its longer-term comp should be around 1-2% as stores mature quickly. 2-year comparisons will remain challenging in 1H, but then ease.””

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings in a research report on Friday, December 9th. RBC Capital Markets upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) traded up 1.240% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.625. 331,022 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.031 and a beta of 0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $32.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.28.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business earned $201.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings will post $0.94 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/ollies-bargain-outlet-holdings-inc-olli-earns-buy-rating-from-jefferies-group/1148130.html.

In other news, SVP Omar Segura sold 21,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $641,134.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,276.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,002,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,699,000 after buying an additional 96,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings by 134.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,757,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,640,000 after buying an additional 1,579,045 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings by 4.8% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,695,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,696,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings by 8.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,476,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,690,000 after buying an additional 110,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a retailer of brand name merchandise. The Company offers deals on closeouts, excess inventory and salvage merchandise. The Company’s product offerings include food, such as packaged food, including coffee, bottled non-carbonated beverages, salty snacks, condiments, sauces, spices, dry pasta, canned goods, cereal and cookies; housewares, such as cooking utensils, dishes, appliances, storage and garbage bags, detergents and cleaning supplies, cookware and glassware, frames and giftware; books and stationery, such as novels, business, cooking, inspirational and coffee table books along with digital versatile discs (DVDs), greeting cards and various office supplies and party goods, and bed and bath, such as household goods, including bedding, towels, curtains and associated hardware.

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.