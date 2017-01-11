Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) Stake Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) by 48.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,048 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International Corporation were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORI. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation by 35.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation during the second quarter worth $648,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation by 73.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation by 14.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 95,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation by 21.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,523,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,968,000 after buying an additional 632,268 shares in the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) traded up 1.58% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,709,792 shares. Old Republic International Corporation has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55.

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Old Republic International Corporation had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm earned $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Corporation will post $1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Old Republic International Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.34%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/old-republic-international-corporation-ori-stake-cut-by-sg-americas-securities-llc/1148879.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director Mieghem Dennis P. Van bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $33,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aldo C. Zucaro bought 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $48,501.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,762,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation is a holding company. The Company is engaged in business of insurance underwriting and related services. The Company conducts its operations through various regulated insurance company subsidiaries, which are organized into three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.