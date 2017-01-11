OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has $822,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 5,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) traded up 0.33% on Wednesday, hitting $54.80. 21,100,589 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $275.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $43.55 and a 12-month high of $58.02.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company earned $22.30 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post $4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday. Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.59.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

