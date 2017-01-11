Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Takes Position in ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrison Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 37,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 510,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.4% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after buying an additional 14,837 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 8.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) traded down 0.52% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.70. The company had a trading volume of 575,430 shares. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $80.51 and a one year high of $98.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average of $92.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.02.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business earned $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post $3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Barclays PLC cut ANSYS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co cut ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.38.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers and students across industries and academia, including aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors.

