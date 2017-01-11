Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Invests $901,000 in Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Anika Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 23.4% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 57,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) traded down 1.54% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.00. The stock had a trading volume of 366,933 shares. Anika Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average of $48.10. The firm has a market cap of $731.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.75.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business earned $25.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Anika Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics Inc. will post $2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic medicines company. The Company offers therapeutic pain management solutions. It is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing approximately 20 products based on its hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. It orthopedic medicine portfolio consists of marketed (ORTHOVISC and MONOVISC) and pipeline (CINGAL and HYALOFAST in the United States) products to alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA and aiding cartilage repair and regeneration.

