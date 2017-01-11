Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. Has $820,000 Position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC (CQH)

Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC (NYSE:CQH) by 929.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,592 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings by 284.5% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 186,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 137,734 shares during the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC (NYSE:CQH) traded up 0.84% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.74. The company had a trading volume of 83,110 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.32. Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86.

CQH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC is a limited liability company. The Company’s business consists of owning and holding Cheniere Partners’ limited partner common units, Class B units and subordinated units. The Company owns over 11,963,490 common units, which are entitled to quarterly cash distributions from Cheniere Partners, approximately 135,383,830 subordinated units and 45,333,330 Class B units.

