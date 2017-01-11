Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) Major Shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P Buys 653,900 Shares

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 653,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $2,125,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abrams Capital Management, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 1,027,020 shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $3,317,274.60.

On Friday, December 30th, Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 513,480 shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $1,638,001.20.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Abrams Capital Management, L.P bought 234,827 shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $713,874.08.

Shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM) opened at 3.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The firm’s market cap is $581.46 million.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group (NYSE:OZM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group had a positive return on equity of 106.32% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the second quarter worth $129,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 57.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Alpine Partners VI LLC purchased a new position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the second quarter worth $160,000. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group during the second quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Och-Ziff Capital Management Group by 82.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 51,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 23,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OZM shares. Compass Point raised Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America Corporation set a $5.00 target price on Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Och-Ziff Capital Management Group in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $4.00 target price on Och-Ziff Capital Management Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Och-Ziff Capital Management Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

About Och-Ziff Capital Management Group

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (Och-Ziff) is an institutional alternative asset manager. The Company provides asset management services through its funds, which pursue a range of global investment opportunities. The Company operates through two segments: the Och-Ziff Funds and Other Operations.

