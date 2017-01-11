Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC. is an advanced applied technology company that provides engineered services and hardware to customers who operate in marine, space and other harsh environments. The company supplies a comprehensive range of integrated technical services to a wide array of industries and is one of the world’s largest underwater services contractors. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. RBC Capital Markets set a $28.00 price objective on Oceaneering International and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Oceaneering International from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. started coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.36.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) traded up 0.81% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 947,916 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $549 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Oceaneering International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

In related news, SVP John R. Kreider sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $83,113.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,783.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 77.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 328.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 7.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc is an oilfield provider of engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deep water applications. The Company’s business segments include services and products provided to the oil and gas industry (Oilfield), and all other services and products (Advanced Technologies).

