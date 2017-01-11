Ocado Group PLC (OCDO) Rating Reiterated by HSBC

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by HSBC in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.43) target price on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 24.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.22) target price on shares of Ocado Group PLC in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.86) target price on shares of Ocado Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.68) target price on shares of Ocado Group PLC in a report on Monday, November 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Ocado Group PLC to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.61) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reduced their target price on Ocado Group PLC from GBX 450 ($5.47) to GBX 440 ($5.35) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 312.73 ($3.80).

Shares of Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) opened at 266.00 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.57 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 261.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 267.08. Ocado Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 203.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 352.13.

In other news, insider Douglas McCallum purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £221,600 ($269,488.02). Also, insider Alex Mahon purchased 6,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of £17,016.32 ($20,693.57).

About Ocado Group PLC

Ocado Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in grocery retailing and the development and monetization of intellectual property (IP) and technology used for the online retailing, logistics and distribution of grocery and consumer goods. The Company sells groceries and other every day and specialist products to consumers placing orders through its interfaces.

