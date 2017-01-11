NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Earns “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Saturday. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Friday, January 6th. RBC Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of NVIDIA Corporation in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised their price target on NVIDIA Corporation to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.88.

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) traded down 0.59% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.84. 5,019,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average of $70.73. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 1.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $119.93.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.37. NVIDIA Corporation had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The business earned $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post $2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from NVIDIA Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. NVIDIA Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is 29.32%.

In other NVIDIA Corporation news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 19,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $2,020,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 318,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,434,800.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $987,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 183.6% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 52.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 10.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 791.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation by 25.1% in the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 2,502 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation (NVIDIA) is engaged in visual computing. The Company operates through segments, including GPU and Tegra Processor. Its GPU businesses include GeForce for personal computer (PC) gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects and other creative applications; Tesla for deep learning and accelerated computing, leveraging the parallel computing capabilities of graphics processing units (GPUs) for general purpose computing, and GRID to provide the power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters.

