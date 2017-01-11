Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Nutanix, Inc. provides an enterprise cloud platform which converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into integrated solution and connects to public cloud services. Nutanix, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a sell rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.98.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) traded up 0.45% on Friday, hitting $29.31. 280,913 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The company’s market cap is $4.17 billion.

In other Nutanix news, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment purchased 584,093 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $16,430,536.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,210,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,190,000.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. BlackRock Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Mark Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc is a United States-based company, which provides an enterprise cloud platform that converges silos of server, virtualization and storage into an integrated solution. The Company’s enterprise cloud platform connects to public cloud services. It has operations in the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Asia-Pacific, and Other Americas.

