Numis Securities Ltd reissued their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance Plc (LON:IPF) in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have a GBX 236 ($2.87) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IPF. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised their price target on International Personal Finance Plc from GBX 225 ($2.74) to GBX 250 ($3.04) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.65) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance Plc in a report on Monday, December 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of International Personal Finance Plc in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of International Personal Finance Plc in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 280.29 ($3.41).

International Personal Finance Plc (LON:IPF) opened at 165.00 on Friday. International Personal Finance Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 141.43 and a 1-year high of GBX 344.60. The stock’s market cap is GBX 364.15 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 219.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 266.26.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2017/01/11/numis-securities-ltd-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-international-personal-finance-plc-ipf/1147655.html.

About International Personal Finance Plc

International Personal Finance plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company provides credit responsibly to people borrowing small sums and repay in manageable amounts. The Company’s segments include home credit and digital. The Company’s home credit loans are repaid weekly over 60 weeks.

