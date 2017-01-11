NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVCR. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $14.00 target price on shares of NovoCure Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of NovoCure Limited in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) opened at 8.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $707.26 million. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71.

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. NovoCure Limited had a negative net margin of 219.29% and a negative return on equity of 69.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post ($1.61) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,323,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 299,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its stake in NovoCure Limited by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 12,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure Limited during the third quarter worth $112,000. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure Limited by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in NovoCure Limited during the third quarter worth $313,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure Limited by 496.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 24,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited Company Profile

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called TTFields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. TTFields is a low-toxicity anti-mitotic treatment that uses low-intensity, intermediate frequency, alternating electric fields to exert physical forces on molecules inside cancer cells, disrupting the basic machinery for normal cell division, leading to cancer cell death.

